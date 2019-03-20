This month is absolutely packed full of new Netflix original content for subscribers to enjoy, with a whopping 61 new Netflix original movies and series set to debut over the course of the month. You can find the (nearly) complete list of Netflix originals being released this month right here, and you should definitely check it out to make sure you haven’t missed anything so far. It’s only missing one title, since it wasn’t announced until earlier this month: A brand new season of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s fascinating and moving series The OA, which premieres this coming Friday, March 22nd.
In April, Netflix has a ton of competition so it really has to do everything it can to keep the volume cranked up to 11. We’ve got the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones set to premiere next month, and Killing Eve season 2 kicks off a week before that. A new season of Showtime’s Billions already started and is set to continue through April, and season 2 of Barry will also run next month on HBO, after episode 1 airs on Sunday, March 31st.
So what does Netflix have in store for us in April 2019? A lot. Brand new stand up comedy specials will debut from Kevin Hart and Anthony Jeselnik, and they’re guaranteed to be packed full of laughs. The hotly anticipated second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also hits Netflix next month. You vs. Wild is Netflix’s second interactive production just like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and it stars none other than Bear Grylls. There’s a bunch of new original anime coming in April as well, and the Netflix original movie The Silence is shaping up to be a terrifying thriller in the same vein as A Quiet Place.
You’ll find the full Netflix April 2019 release schedule below for all of next month’s new releases, and we’ve included a link to each available page on Netflix’s site so you can watch the trailers. If you also want to see all of the third-party content set to hit Netflix next month, check out our earlier coverage.
Streaming April 1st
- ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming April 2nd
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 3rd
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 5th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 9th
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 10th
- You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 11th
- Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 12th
- A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM
- Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM
- The Silence — NETFLIX FILM
- Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 15th
- No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 16th
- Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 18th
- My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 19th
- A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME
- Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 20th
- Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 22nd
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selection Day – New Episodes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 23rd
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 26th
- The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 30th
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming in April
- Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL