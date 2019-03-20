This month is absolutely packed full of new Netflix original content for subscribers to enjoy, with a whopping 61 new Netflix original movies and series set to debut over the course of the month. You can find the (nearly) complete list of Netflix originals being released this month right here, and you should definitely check it out to make sure you haven’t missed anything so far. It’s only missing one title, since it wasn’t announced until earlier this month: A brand new season of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s fascinating and moving series The OA, which premieres this coming Friday, March 22nd.

In April, Netflix has a ton of competition so it really has to do everything it can to keep the volume cranked up to 11. We’ve got the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones set to premiere next month, and Killing Eve season 2 kicks off a week before that. A new season of Showtime’s Billions already started and is set to continue through April, and season 2 of Barry will also run next month on HBO, after episode 1 airs on Sunday, March 31st.

So what does Netflix have in store for us in April 2019? A lot. Brand new stand up comedy specials will debut from Kevin Hart and Anthony Jeselnik, and they’re guaranteed to be packed full of laughs. The hotly anticipated second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also hits Netflix next month. You vs. Wild is Netflix’s second interactive production just like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and it stars none other than Bear Grylls. There’s a bunch of new original anime coming in April as well, and the Netflix original movie The Silence is shaping up to be a terrifying thriller in the same vein as A Quiet Place.

You’ll find the full Netflix April 2019 release schedule below for all of next month’s new releases, and we’ve included a link to each available page on Netflix’s site so you can watch the trailers. If you also want to see all of the third-party content set to hit Netflix next month, check out our earlier coverage.

Streaming April 1st

ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming April 2nd

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 3rd

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 5th

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 10th

You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 11th

Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 12th

Streaming April 15th

No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 16th

Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 18th

My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 19th

Streaming April 20th

Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 26th

Streaming April 30th

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming in April

Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL