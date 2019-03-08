Galaxy S10 will ship with Spotify pre-installed and six free months of premium

Whether we’re talking about iPhones or Android devices, there’s no better piece of digital real estate than an app situated directly on a smartphone homescreen right out of the box. Indeed, prime placement on iOS is why Apple services like Maps and Apple Music managed to become so successful in a relatively short time frame.

In light of that, Spotify earlier today announced that its app will come pre-installed across the entirety of Samsung’s 2019 smartphone lineup, a list of devices which includes the company’s S10 models and even the Galaxy Fold. What’s more, Samsung buyers will be able to enjoy six free months of Spotify Premium right out of the gate.

“We were very excited to be named Samsung’s go-to music streaming service several months ago and today’s news will only ensure a more seamless Spotify listening experience across devices for listeners around the world,” Sten Garmark of Spotify said in a press release. “This partnership makes it easy for Samsung mobile users to access their favorite music and podcasts on Spotify, wherever they are and however they choose to listen.”

All in all, this is a pretty smart and strategic move for Spotify, especially amid reports that demand for Samsung’s new smartphones are coming in stronger than anticipated.

As far as Spotify’s ongoing battle with Apple Music, the latest figures show that Spotify currently boasts 96 million paid subscribers while Apple Music has more than 50 million subscribers. While some contend that Apple Music will inevitably catch up to and surpass Spotify in terms of overall users, Spotify in recent years has done an impressive job of boosting its cumulative number of paid subscribers.