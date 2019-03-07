Get a year of Netflix Premium with 4K streaming when you sign up for Fios Triple Play

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Why are so many people cutting the cord these days? It’s not a trick question, the answer is obvious: they want to save money. Cable rates have gotten more and more expensive over the years, and for a while, there was nothing anyone could do — if you wanted internet and TV service, you had to pay the price. Now that there are alternatives, however, people are seeking them out and taking advantage of them.

Of course, using any of the lower-cost streaming services out there means you still have to pay for internet, but slow speeds may not suffice if you want a reliable, virtually buffer-free viewing experience. And if you’re multitasking on other devices or have a household full of people all trying to stream content at the same time, then you definitely want a lot of bandwidth.

What if we told you that there’s an affordable way to get lightning-fast internet service along with a TV and home phone bundle, on a fiber optic network with 99.9% reliability? What if we told you that you can also get a year of Netflix Premium with 4K streaming1 as well at no additional charge when you sign a 2-year agreement? Well, it just so happens that there’s a Fios deal available right now and it’s exactly what you’ve been dreaming of.

For $79.99 per month with Auto Pay and 2-yr. agreement, plus taxes, equipment charges & other fees, you can get Fios Gigabit Connection (with internet speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) as well as a Custom TV package and home phone service. On top of that, you get a year of Netflix’s Premium plan included. The Premium plan has everything you would get with Netflix’s Basic plan, but you also get access to all of Netflix’s 4K streaming content and you can watch simultaneously on up to four 4K-enabled screens instead of just two. With Fios, you can launch Netflix from your advanced voice remote or even access it right from within the Fios channel guide.

Netflix Premium normally costs $15.99 a month, so this is obviously a fantastic offer. Of note, if you’re already a Netflix subscriber Fios will cover the cost of your current subscription for one year.

Here’s a breakdown, just to ensure that you didn’t miss anything:

Download speeds up to 940 Mbps

Upload speeds up to 880 Mbps

Custom TV with 200+ channels (choose from seven channel packages)

Home Phone service

Netflix Premium included for one year

This new deal requires a 2-year agreement and you get a 2-year price guarantee. Fios’ new deal is only available for a limited time though, so head over to the Fios website to learn more and sign up.

If you’re not interested in the Triple Play, don’t worry because Fios has two more great options for you. You can get Fios Gigabit Connection plus 1 year of Netflix Premium and a complementary Wi-Fi $79.99 per month with Auto Pay, plus taxes, equipment charges & other fees, or you can choose Fios 300/300 Mbps service and 6 months of Netflix for $59.99 per month with Auto Pay, plus taxes, equipment charges & other fees.

When you sign up to Fios, you get the following benefits:

My Rewards+ Points – Earn points that can be redeemed for movies or premium channel upgrades

Discounts on accessories such as $50 off Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones (Promo runs 3/1 – 3/31)

Stream on-demand, recorded content on-the-go and on any device with the Fios App

Customer support 24/7 including social chat support

1Select content available in 4K. Requires viewing on 4K UHD-enabled device.