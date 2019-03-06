If you didn’t get your fill of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free from yesterday’s post (which still has some freebies by the way), then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got six more premium iOS apps for you to check out on Wednesday, and they’re all on sale for free for a limited time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Music View Your Videos

Normally $2.99.

It’s time to customize your videos with a huge library of filters and your own musics. Come and discover more new fun directly in musical View Your Videos Professional Editing Tool

•Filters and musics will turn your videos into magic videos instantly

•Record your voice and trimming tool for better video sound Trending Video Feed:

•Stream/Browse awesome HD videos on demand and be entertained for hours

•Enjoy your favorite content with a specially curated, personalized feed

Download Music View Your Videos

3 Wins

Normally $0.99.

3 Wins app is a simple, yet effective achievements tracker, that helps bring out your positive thoughts and form a good habit of appreciating your accomplishments during the day. Celebrate your daily achievements with 3 Wins. During the day whenever you achieve your goal or something positive enter it right away into the 3 Wins app. You can also pause at the end of your busy day to summarize and record your wins/achievements. By doing this, your brain will shift more towards positive thinking. Track your achievements or personal goals, every day. Stretch your brain and take the good thoughts out before going to sleep and forgetting about them. === WHAT IS A WIN? ===

A win can be anything positive you think of that was completed during the day. It can be something personal for example no junk food ate, or you made the bed in the morning. Treat all accomplished tasks in the day as a win and celebrate by checking them off. You can also track your business goals and achievements for the day, for example you met or exceeded your daily sales quota or finished that project you were working on for weeks! Appreciate your daily wins more! === SAMPLE WINS ===

• No junk food

• Drank 8 glasses of water

• Completed stretching

• Breathe

• Finished workout

• Marketing project completed

• First 5K run

• Had a healthy snack === HOW IT WORKS? ===

Each day has a goal to write down at least 3 wins to close the day on green. You can add random completed goals or create a repeating task that you will check off every day. Why 3? We want to stretch your brain and think more on the positive side. There had to be at least 3 things you have completed today?! Did you drink enough water, took a bike to work, parked further to walk more, said thank you, smiled. Any positive task completed is a win! And don’t be tied just to 3, if it was 1 or 10 write them all down! === KEY FEATURES ===

• Super simple achievement tracking.

• Calendar view will show you a glance color coded view of your month. Dark green colors mean you have achieved 3 or more wins, lighter colors not quite there, but it is better than none!

• Daily general reminder to get things noted.

• Set reminders for your scheduled wins to get reminded to complete them.

• Create wins/tasks that are repeating/recurring.

• Supports Siri Shortcuts.

• Apple Watch app.

• iCloud sync

• Confetti celebration for a full day of wins!

Download 3 Wins

Plant Light Meter

Normally $0.99.

Lack of light is the second most common cause of death of indoor plants after excessive watering.

Better light conditions will allow you to keep your plants healthy.

Measure the light levels for the price of a coffee! How to use:

Select a location where you would like to place your plant.

Launch the application.

Point the camera upwards, in the direction of the source of natural light.

The maximum value that you get is the level of light available at this location. How to interpret the measurement:

– Very low: Difficult for plants to survive.

– Low: For plants which can tolerate low levels of light such as aglaonema, parlor palm, philodendron.

– Medium: For the majority of indoor plants such as dracaena, pothos, spider plant.

– High: For plants which love light such as zebra plant, areca palm, croton. Features:

– Detection of natural light

– Artificial lights are not supported

– 4 levels of intensity: very low to high

– Uses the rear camera only

– Intensity up to 16000 lux or 1500 fc Notes:

This application allows you to take a good measurement of the light levels for indoor plants. However, if you need very precise measurements, the use of professional equipment is recommended.

Download Plant Light Meter

Funnel

Normally $0.99.

Get instant news summaries using a simple voice command like “Play my news” or “Play NPR” “It’s like having a single radio station with a huge variety of content to keep you constantly in the know.” – Time Hourly news podcasts from outlets like BBC, NPR, WSJ, CBC, VOA, Fox 5 and more. Funnel gives you a clear account of what’s going on in the world from a multitude of sources. Just pick your favorite and listen from anywhere. Control the sources in your feed and set up AutoPlay, Autostart and Reminders for a custom experience.

Download Funnel

Escape game : The rooms

Normally $1.99.

Welcome to the beautifully crafted and absolutely mind-bending game where you have to explore 13 rooms filled with clever logic puzzles. Let us transport you into this mystery space and prepare to enjoy the satisfying solving action. «Escape game : The Rooms» is a puzzle, point-and-click, and room escape game all rolled into one. Explore each room thoroughly, find items to help you solve the puzzles and uncover the mysteries that’ll lead to your escape. Brilliant brainteasers will have you hooked but that makes it all the more satisfying to complete. • Neat and realistic graphics

• Easy and natural touch controls

• Beautiful soundtrack perfectly suits to the adventure

• A full hint guide to make sure you never get stuck

• Some items can be dismantled

• Sometimes you need to combine two items. What people say about this game: «This game is so well thoroughly thought-out and captivating that I can’t tear myself away from it. I always was fond of quest rooms etc and 13 puzzle rooms can partially replace it for me.»

«Really cool brain-teaser that makes you think, find and sometimes invent different ways to find your way out of the room.»

The locked door is the smallest trial you will have to face. So don’t give up easily!

Download Escape game : The rooms

Celeb Phone for Fake Facetime

Normally $0.99.

Prank your friends into thinking you just talked to a celebrity! Take your photo, upload a photo of a celebrity, and then share the picture out as proof to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and more!

Download Celeb Phone for Fake Facetime