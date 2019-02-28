NASA shows off the inside of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft

We’re rapidly approaching the launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, and NASA seems to be just as excited as the rest of us. The test launch, which is scheduled to take place early Saturday morning, will be a big deal for NASA and SpaceX regardless of the outcome, but it goes without saying that both groups have their fingers crossed for success.

Now, as the hours continue to tick down, NASA has published a lovely little video showing off what the interior of the Crew Dragon looks like. The video, which is less than a minute long, shows exactly where astronauts will eventually be sitting as they head into space.

Crew Dragon is one of two crew-capable spacecraft NASA is currently eagerly awaiting, with the other being Boeing’s Starliner. Most assessments previously put Boeing ahead of SpaceX in the race to deliver their vehicle to NASA, but SpaceX will be the first to head to the International Space Station in a full showcase of what the spacecraft will have to do while being used by NASA.

The spacecraft will launch on Saturday morning and hopefully perform a successful docking maneuver with the ISS the following day. It will remain attached to the space station for a few days before being released and then heading back down for a water landing in the ocean.

This new video shows us the interior of the Crew Dragon, but that’s something we’ve actually already seen in the past. The insides of the spacecraft, while roomy, will look a bit different once NASA outfits it with whatever a crewed mission will require, but it’s not hard to be impressed with the futuristic look sparkling clean aesthetic of Crew Dragon’s cabin.

NASA offers a brief description of some of Crew Dragon’s features: