Apple Music support might be coming to Google Home devices soon

Apple and Google might be mortal rivals when it comes to smartphone operating systems, but sometimes, it pays to work together. To that end, we weren’t exactly shocked to find out this week that Apple Music support is apparently in the works for Google Home devices. The option to add Apple Music as a linked provider in the Google Home app on iOS was first discovered by a MacRumors reader, which the site was able to confirm.

As MacRumors notes, Apple Music was previously listed under a “limited availability” section of the app, but has since moved over to the main Music settings screen under “More music services.” But despite the fact that it appears there alongside Pandora, Spotify, and others, it can’t actually be linked with a Google Home yet.

Neither Google nor Apple have made a formal announcement about Apple Music integration coming to Google Home devices, but considering that Apple Music came to Amazon’s Echo smart speakers last December, it’s clear that Apple is interested in expanding the reach of its music streaming service beyond the HomePod and Apple TV. And although Amazon currently holds a sizable lead in the smart speaker market, Google is hot on its trail. The reach of Apple’s services division is far more important than the sales of its smart home hardware.

Image Source: MacRumors

While this development makes it seem inevitable that Apple Music will make its way to Google Home devices, Google did offer VentureBeat the following statement: “Apple Music is currently only available for Google Assistant users on mobile phones. We have nothing to announce regarding updates to Google Home.”