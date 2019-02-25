iOS 13 concept photos show off some awesome iPhone UI changes

With WWDC fast approaching, we’re only a few months away from Apple officially unveiling iOS 13. As opposed to last year, the next-gen version of Apple’s popular mobile OS will likely introduce a number of new and compelling features. If you recall, iOS 12 largely focused on improving overall system performance.

With word that some of Apple’s more ambitious iOS features were pushed back from iOS 12 to iOS 13, it stands to reason that Apple at WWDC this year will have a number of interesting surprises in store for us. While iOS 13 rumors have been few and far in between, some of the leaked features we’ve seen thus far include a new Dark Mode, the overdue eradication of the volume HUD, and, intriguingly enough, a redesigned home screen.

Not too long ago, designer Leo Vallet decided to put together a number of slick concept designs illustrating a few of the iOS 13 features rumored to be in the works. He also went the extra mile and imagined some brand new features that may or may not ever see the light of day. The designs were first spotted by 9to5Mac.

Citing three quick examples, the shot below illustrates what Dark Mode might look like along with a shot of how users might be able to toggle it on and off via a simple and straight forward interface.

Image Source: Leo Vallet

This one is pretty interesting, and might actually work well on devices with larger screens. Imagine a UI where the multitasking pane becomes part of Control Center.

Image Source: Leo Vallet

The shot below shows what a redesigned volume toggle might look like. It seems okay, but it’s unquestionably an improvement over what iOS users currently have to deal with.

Image Source: Leo Vallet

You can see more of Vallet’s designs over here.