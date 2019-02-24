When the Avengers return in April in Avengers: Endgame, we’ll get answers to all the questions we had at the end of Infinity War, and we’ve got quite a few questions that need addressing. Until then, however, fans will not stop producing interesting theories about how the Avengers will win the day in Endgame, and about other events in the movies. That’s the case for today’s theory. While it does have one big flaw, it’s still exciting nonetheless. A Redditor claims that a beloved character has died in Infinity War and nobody even saw it happen.

How did we all miss it, when Avengers creators chose to show us all the main deaths in painful detail? Well, Redditor angrydanmarin says that the it’s actually the Incredible Hulk who perished after the snap.

“At the end of Infinity war you see Bruce banner’s head flop to one side after the characters get clicked away,” the Marvel fan says. “His head stays down like he’s unconscious. Hulk, the persona, got clicked away. This is why Hulk refused to come out. He thought that by staying inside, he’d be protected.” Here’s the end of Infinity War again:

And here’s the big issue with the theory: Hulk is still a big kid rather than a fully developed adult. There’s no way he knew what was about to happen next. While the premise that hiding to stay safe makes sense for a child, there’s no way Hulk could have known about the incoming snap.

We know from several toy leaks like the one above that Hulk will indeed return in Endgame, with some of them suggesting that it’s not Hulk who’s coming back, but Professor Hulk. Now, had Hulk been snapped away, that would be a more difficult feat to pull of. Not to mention that if the Avengers win and all the dead characters are resurrected, then we’d have a huge problem. Hulk would have to return to Professor Hulk’s body. All of this is speculation, of course, as there’s no actual information about Hulk’s arc in Endgame.

Finally, we’d probably have had a more clear indication from the movie’s creators that Hulk had just died during the snap. Banner lowering his head is just body language when acknowledging the massive defeat, and the fact that nothing can be done at that moment to gain the upper hand. Also, the snap would have to be incredibly sophisticated to be able to kill a second personality while leaving the host body intact.

That said, we did see a bunch of interesting theories about Hulk a few days ago. One of them said Doctor Strange manipulated Hulk somehow, by visiting him during Ragnarok to make sure he wouldn’t interfere in any of the battles back on Earth. Bruce Banner did a great job with that Hulkbuster armor, but he wasn’t comfortable at all during the Wakanda battle. It’s just not what he does. Not to mention that the armor can be damaged, whereas the Hulk can’t. Before that, Hulk failed to appear in New York and he refused twice to do so, as you can see in the video above.

The second Hulk theory from last week is equally brilliant, proposing that a different Sorcerer Supreme, The Ancient One, would be able to fuse Banner and Hulk’s minds to create Professor Hulk.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in about two months from now, which gives us more than enough time to speculate on what will happen next with Hulk and the gang.