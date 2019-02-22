There’s already controversy surrounding the Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ buyers seem to be confused about the amount of RAM on their phones, as some of these devices show 6GB instead of the minimum 8GB of RAM that Samsung advertises. It’s unclear what caused the mishap, but Samsung says that all Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ phones will have at least 8GB of memory on board.

It all started over on Reddit where a user said that the 128GB Galaxy S10 has 6GB of RAM instead of 8GB, posting the following image.

Image Source: Reddit

The Galaxy S10e, the cheapest Galaxy S10 version, should come with only 6GB of RAM on board, while all the other modes, including the Galaxy S10 5G phone, start at 8GB.

But, as Android Police reports, that some of the people who already preordered either the S10 or S10+ saw their orders showing 6GB of memory instead of 8GB.

Moreover, Samsung’s website mentions the 6GB tier for the Galaxy S10 phones regardless of storage, while the carrier-locked 128GB Galaxy S10+ version also shows up with 6GB of RAM. All other models, including the unlocked 128GB S10+ and the 512GB versions are listed having 8GB of RAM. The 1TB Galaxy S10+ listing has its own problem, as the carrier versions show 12GB of RAM, while the unlocked model is listed with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung confirmed to the Android blog that all Galaxy S10 and S10+ should come with at least 8GB of RAM, regardless of the mistakes on its website.

That still doesn’t explain why some of the Galaxy S10 units that are already shown in stores feature 6GB of RAM, as you can see in the image above. However, it’s unlikely that you’ll receive a device with 6GB of memory. And if that happens, you can always take it back to Samsung.