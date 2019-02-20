Huge leak reveals Samsung’s Galaxy Fold ahead of today’s event

Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy S10 on Wednesday during an Unpacked press conference in San Francisco, and the company is also expected to tell us more about the “Galaxy F” foldable handset. A leak earlier this week said the phone’s official name is Galaxy Fold, and it suggested a launch is imminent. Since then, a couple of images have leaked to give us an early look at the phone’s final design just hours before Samsung’s big event.

The images were apparently posted on SamsungMyHub before being removed, but not before making their way to leak repository Slashleaks. In other words, there’s no way to confirm whether they’re genuine. They do look somewhat familiar though, as they resemble the phone Samsung showed on stage in November at its developer conference. At the time, we broke down Samsung’s promotional imagery for you, and talked about all the Galaxy Fold features that Samsung wasn’t ready to reveal on stage.

The first freshly leaked image shows the phone’s main screen and features the purported product name, Galaxy Fold. We’re looking at the inner screen on the handset, the one that folds. The photo tells us the USB-C port is placed on the bottom of the right side of the device, while a speaker sits on the left side. Of note, there’s no headphone jack anywhere in sight. The foldable display seems to extend from edge to edge, and it features a butterfly wallpaper that is quite Samsungesque:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Here’s the press renders Samsung used in November:

Image Source: Samsung

The second image is more puzzling, as it shows the top side of the Infinity Flex screen… and this is where things get interesting. The picture tells us the phone will feature a notch-like cutout on the right side, where a dual-lens camera would reside. Look closer at the first image, and you’ll spot this unusual notch again:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Comparatively, here’s what Samsung’s early Galaxy Fold images revealed when it comes to the selfie cam:

Image Source: Samsung

Interestingly, Samsung did show off a prototype with a similar design in December, but that was a 5G device that otherwise looked like a new Galaxy S or Note phone. The only difference was the selfie camera placement, and it was believed at the time that it was just a cost-saving measure on a prototype, since that’s where the selfie cameras are on Samsung’s hole-punch displays.

Image Source: Engadget