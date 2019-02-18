‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ title and first trailer might be released soon

A rumor a few days ago claimed that Disney may have already delivered encrypted teasers for the final episode in the new Star Wars saga, and that the first trailer might drop soon. That didn’t happen over the weekend, but, since then, we learned that principal photography for Episode IX has ended, and saw teasers that seemed to suggest the film’s title and first trailer might be released soon.

Director J.J. Abrams tweeted on Friday that the production team has wrapped photography on Episode IX, which is set to premiere in December:

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

But a few days later, Morning Blend news anchor Mark Allen posted the following image on Instagram (via ComicBook), teasing that he went to Pinewood Studios in the UK for Star Wars coverage:

The comments section of the post above features the reporter saying that the title will be released on May 4th (May the 4th be with you). It’s unclear whether that’s just smart trolling or the actually happening. It’s very likely the former, but that’s not to say Allen won’t have exclusive Star Wars coverage soon.

That’s not the only piece of evidence that indicates something Star Wars-y is brewing. Official Star Wars accounts for the UK, France, and the Netherlands have started teasing Episode IX, featuring the same message: “The calm before the galactic storm:”

The calm before the galactic storm… pic.twitter.com/uyA1yK4sY1 — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) February 16, 2019

Episode IX premieres on December 20th, so there’s plenty of time for teasers, trailers, and the actual title reveal.