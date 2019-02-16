‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Aladdin,’ and all the other trailers you might have missed this week

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we have two romantic-ish comedies opening this week, including Instant Family and Isn’t It Romantic, although it’s probably the Alita: Battle Angel live-action flick that many people will want to see this weekend. Also, fair warning, there’s going to be a lot of Disney content in cinemas this week, and in the following trailers roundup, as the first trailer for the Frozen sequel is already out, as well as the first full Aladdin trailer. Also, we have trailers for quite a few horror stories this week.

Aladdin

You can’t not be excited about this new Aladdin movie. Not only is Will Smith playing the Genie, but Guy Ritchie is in the director’s chair, and it’ll be quite interesting to see his take on the story. Aladdin launches on May 24th:

Child’s Play

Aubrey Plaza isn’t someone you’d usually associated with horror films, but things are about to change. Child’s Play, out on June 21st, is a story about a doll. A doll that kills people.

Captain Marvel

The latest TV spot for Captain Marvel is called Trust, and that’s probably because it’ll be challenging to trust anyone on Earth once the war starts.

Dumbo

Speaking of Disney remakes, here comes Dumbo, the live-action version of the flying elephant story. Disney this week gave us a sneak peek at the star-studded film, which, like Aladdin, has an interesting director: Tim Burton.

Five Feet Apart

As if falling in love and navigating romance during teenage years isn’t complicated enough, Five Feet Apart ads another hurdle that Stella and Will must overcome to be together. Each of them has a life-threatening disease, which could kill them if they don’t obey some pretty specific rules.

Frozen 2

Because you just wouldn’t let it go, Disney had to go ahead and make the Frozen sequel you’ve been dying to see. There’s Elsa, there’s ice, and there’s not a lot of dialogue in this first trailer. Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd, just in time for Christmas.

Juanita

Juanita is a middle-aged woman going through her mid-life crisis. Juanita wants something new, something exciting. Juanita leaves on a journey to discover new adventures. Alfre Woodward is Juanita. Juanita is a Netflix creation. Juanita starts streaming on March 8th.

Long Shot

She, Charlize Theron, is about to run for president. He (Seth Rogen), had a huge crush on her when they were younger. Yes, it’s a Long Shot, but it can happen. The film is out on May 3rd, check out the first trailer:

Ma

In Ma, we’ve got a lady who seems too willing to let teenagers party at her home. And that’s because some sinister presence possesses her home. Octavia Spencer plays Ma, with the thriller set to launch on May 31st.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds is Pikachu. Detective Pikachu. And all this craziness will launch on May 10th. Yeah, there’s plenty of time to wait left, but here’s another trailer for you.

Teen Spirit

And here’s one more movie about teenagers, but Teen Spirit isn’t a horror story. It’s a drama about a young woman looking to win a music competition and pursue her dream career. Elle Fanning and Rebecca Hall star in this one.

The Curse of La Llorona

It’s absolutely clear from the title of this movie that The Curse of La Llorona is a horror movie. If you’re a Stranger Things fan, then the film will strike a familiar chord. A family comes in contact with an evil realm, and while it’s not the Upside Down, it still looks pretty scary.

The Hustle

Many of you have probably seen Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, a comedy from 1988 starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine, and The Hustle happens to be a remake of that. This time around, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson play the con artists who eventually end up in a contest to determine who’s the better thief.

Triple Frontier

When he’s not busy turning down Batman roles, Ben Affleck is making Netflix movies. And Triple Frontier is the kind of Netflix film you’ll want to see. Also starring are Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal: