We have a brand new Avengers: Endgame leak for you that will deliver a couple of spoilers for what is perhaps the most hotly anticipated Marvel movie ever. As you’ll see in the images below, more Endgame toys have been spotted in stores featuring several of the existing heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Ronin (Hawkeye), and War Machine. Marvel fans who are keeping an eye out for Endgame spoilers and leaks will surely find these toys familiar, and that’s because they’re part of the same set that we saw leaked a few weeks ago. However, there is one extra spoiler in this new leak that you should definitely be aware of.

These toys were discovered in a store in Thailand, and that’s hardly surprising considering that the previous leak showed us action figures from the same set sold in Vietnam. An Instagram user posted two series of images in the past few days, including the one below that shows Captain America, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel. What’s interesting about the first two heroes is that they’re rocking those white Avengers-branded suits that we expect the surviving heroes to wear as they make their way to the Quantum Realm, as these new suits will apparently help them as they travel through time.

We first saw images showing various Avengers dressed up in these uniforms months ago, and then plenty of toy leaks followed. The white suits are similar to the one Hank Pym wore in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and this new leak further confirms them. Of course, the toy packaging makes no mention of the Quantum Realm or time travel, but that doesn’t change the fact that time travel is the most likely explanation for the suits. The boxes do mention “advanced gear” though. Here’s a translation of what the toy packaging says about each hero.

Captain America: Steve Rogers defends the world as the patriotic Avenger, Captain America. Iron Man: Tony Stark suits up in advanced gear to protect the world from evil. Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers flies into battle as the mighty hero, Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is the only one who isn’t sporting a white suit, which may be an indication that she doesn’t need one. After all, Captain Marvel can travel through time whenever she wants, as Samuel L. Jackson has told us a couple of times now.

While it’s not surprising to see Tony Stark in Quantum Realm gear, this toy leak indicates that he’s going to join the other Avengers that wear similar attire. The previous image set did not include Iron Man. And that’s the extra spoiler I mentioned before. Because he’s in Quantum Realm suit, it means he’ll have to be saved from space before the Avengers make it to the Quantum Realm. It’s still unclear who saves him, but he clearly won’t perish in space after he records the message for Pepper that opens the first Endgame trailer. It’s very likely that Stark, Bruce Banner, and Ant-Man will develop these suits for all the remaining Avengers at some point during the movie.

The same toy set also includes figurines for War Machine and Ronin, as seen in the image gallery above. What this leak tells us is that Clint Barton’s Ronin is important enough to the Endgame plot for Marvel’s partners to manufacture standalone Ronin figurines, rather than going directly for Hawkeye. The action figure above reveals Ronin’s full ninja costume and comes with a samurai sword rather than bow and arrows.

As we get closer to Endgame’s April 26th premiere, you can expect to see these toys in stores around the world.