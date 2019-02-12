New report claims to reveal the exact release date for Apple’s new AirPods 2

A report the other day said Apple would release the second-gen AirPods and the AirPower universal wireless charger this spring, and now we have more details about the upcoming launch from a couple of sources. However, it’s not all good news for AirPods fans because we have conflicting reports.

The AirPods 2 are supposed to feature the same design as their predecessors, but pack additional sensors that could support more health-related features. Also, the earphones are expected to come in two color options, including black and white according to a recent report.

Greek-language blog iPhone Hellas says the AirPods 2 will be released on March 29th alongside other Apple hardware, including AirPower and the rumored cheaper iPad and iPad mini that are in the works. The new AirPods will supposedly be available for preorder on March 22nd, with Apple expected to hold a press conference for the new devices earlier that week.

iPhone Hellas also notes that AirPods 2 will feature “Hey Siri” support, which will let users invoke the digital assistant by voice, as is the case on other Apple devices. Also, AirPods 2 should feature an upgraded Apple wireless chip for Bluetooth. The report also mentions the fact that the new AirPods 2 will come with a case that can be charged wirelessly via the AirPower accessory.

The new iPads, meanwhile, will have the same design as the previous models but with improved specs. The tablets should also be released on March 29th, if this report is accurate.

Some #AirPods2 details I got from a new and yet unconfirmed but seemingly reliable source. Thus, I can't vouch these at 100%…

– New wireless charging #AirPods Case to be launched soon BUT shipped with current AirPods

– Brand new AirPods + new color(s) likely unveiled this fall pic.twitter.com/eNYom3Xys6 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 12, 2019

That said, well-known leaker @OnLeaks claims that the AirPods 2 won’t be released until sometime this fall. In spring, and that Apple will only release first-gen AirPods featuring that new wireless charging case. That said, he cites a single “unconfirmed but seemingly reliable source” that he has never received information from before.