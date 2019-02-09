National Pizza Day 2019: Where to find free and cheap pizza today

None of us need any additional excuses to order pizza on a chilly weekend, but here’s one anyway: February 9th is National Pizza Day. Of all the food-related national days, Pizza Day is one of the easiest to get on board with, and a ton of national chains and local shops are celebrating by cutting prices and giving away free pizza.

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on pizza that we didn’t list here):

Blaze Pizza : Get 2 Pepperoni Pizzas for $10 when you order online at participating locations.

This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local shops and grocery stores for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.