Elon Musk says ‘Sentry Mode’ will start rolling out next week

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk teased that the company was working on a new feature dubbed Sentry Mode. As the name somewhat implies, the feature would enable users to record 360 degree video of their car whenever an alarm is triggered or a serious incident is detected. The feature should make it easier for Tesla owners to piece together information and perhaps identify culprits in scenarios where a car is vandalized, damaged, or broken into.

Last we heard, Musk said that the feature was coming soon, which in Tesla-speak doesn’t really instill a lot of hope. Not to worry, Musk earlier today took to Twitter and revealed that Sentry Mode is slated to roll out sometime next week.

Musk’s tweet can be seen below.

Sentry Mode (and Dog Mode) roll out next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2019

If you’re naturally wondering what Dog Mode is, the feature is essentially a way for Tesla owners to alert worried passersby that a dog left in a Tesla vehicle is doing a-ok. While the final implementation remains to be seen, Musk on Twitter last October answered in the affirmative to the following suggestion:

Can you put a dog mode on the Tesla Model 3. Where the music plays and the ac is on, with a display on screen saying “I’m fine my owner will be right back”?

Returning to Sentry Mode, Musk previously said that the feature will be available for all Tesla vehicles which boast the company’s Autopilot 2 hardware.