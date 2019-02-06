Huge leaks reveal all the design secrets of Samsung’s answer to the iPhone XR

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will come in three 4G versions that will compete directly against the three iPhones Apple released a few months ago. These are the Galaxy S10e (formerly known as Galaxy S10 Lite), Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. All devices will have the same hardware, but the cheapest model, which is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s cheaper iPhone XR, will make a few compromises when it comes to design, fingerprint sensor tech, and cameras. We already saw press renders of the Galaxy S10e leak a few days ago, but we’ve got two huge leaks that provide an even better look at the phone’s remaining secrets.

First up, we have real-life images of the Galaxy S10e that show the phone booting up, and revealing its commercial name in the process, courtesy of SlashLeaks:

The images reveal the phone’s flat-screen design, and its single-lens punch-hole selfie camera — the Infinity-O display:

But it’s WinFuture that scored the press renders that we wanted to see the first time around, images that show the phone’s right side.

That’s where the fingerprint sensor is located, several reports said in the past few months, doubling as a power button. As you can see in the renders, that’s exactly the case.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, meanwhile, will feature sophisticated ultrasound in-display fingerprint sensors made by Qualcomm, reports also said, a technology that’s not available on any other smartphone.

The Galaxy S10e will be the cheapest Galaxy S10 version this year, but that means it’ll only ship in a single configuration, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in flash, a couple of leaks said in the past few weeks.