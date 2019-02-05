How to watch Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night

There was some question as to whether or not there would even be a State of the Union this year, amid the chaos of the government shutdown, but now that the government is back up and running (for the time being), President Donald Trump has opted to go ahead with his address on Tuesday night. If you’d like to tune in and find out what Trump has to say, there are an endless variety of options, both online and off, for you to choose from.

As for the contents of his speech, we won’t know until it begins at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET in front of a joint session of Congress, but we have a feeling that the border wall he so desperately wants to erect between the US and Mexico will be on the list. Trade policy and tariffs will inevitably come up as well.

If you have cable, the easiest way to watch is to tune into literally any news channel on the dial, from CBS to NBC to Fox to PBS. Everyone will be broadcasting the address live tonight. If you’d rather watch on a phone or a computer, we’ll make it easy for you — just click play on the embed of the official stream below:

This is just one of many streams, and if you prefer to see all the reactions from the pundits once the address ends (as well as the live Democratic response, delivered by 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams), CBS, PBS, and NBC will all be streaming the event on YouTube as well. You don’t need a subscription or a login — just click the links and start watching. Get settled in though, because this could easily last over an hour.