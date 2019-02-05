A look at all of the new emojis coming to your smartphone in 2019

If you already have trouble finding the exact emoji you’re looking for, well, things are about to get a tad more complex. Earlier today, the Unicode Consortium provided its official stamp of approval for new emojis that will likely start showing up on iPhone and Android devices later in the year. The list of new emojis is more inclusive of individuals with disabilities, which is something Apple actually pushed for early last year. With that said, some of the new emojis include people in wheel chairs, bionic arms, seeing eye dogs, and more.

Some other new emojis we can look forward to include a fresh assortment of animals, including a sloth, a skunk, an orangutan, and a flamingo. Some of the more obscure emojis to make the cut for 2019 include falafel, waffle, a band-aid, and ballet shoes. All told, 59 new emojis will be coming our way soon. Incidentally, that figure jumps to 230 emojis once all the variations of skin tone and gender are taken into account.

For a sneak peek at what the future of texting may have in store, the Emojipedia blog published the following poster earlier today . As Emojipedia notes, the illustrations below were “created in a glossy ‘Apple-like’ style,” which is to say that the final implementation is almost certainly subject to change and will inevitably vary depending on what device you use

If you want a closer look at the new emojis that will be invading your smartphone sooner rather than later, the video below is well worth checking out.