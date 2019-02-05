This Chrome extension auto-skips Netflix credits and adds useful shortcuts

We’ve covered half a dozen or so great Netflix extensions for your browser in the past, but if you’re still in the market for one that perfectly suits your needs, you might want to check out Netflix Extended. Although it shares more than a few similarities with the extensions we’ve already covered, it has a few unique features of its own that might just put it over the top. And, as always, it’s free, so there’s no harm in trying it to see how you like it.

Brought to our attention by The Next Web, Netflix Extended brings a relatively varied and extensive feature set to the table, including perhaps the most common feature for a Netflix browser extension: Skipping intros and recaps. Getting to the content faster without having to manually intervene is a necessity for any Netflix plugin.

One of the more interesting additions of this specific extension, though, are the key bindings. If you watch Netflix on your laptop with any frequency, these will come in handy. Some of these are already part of Netflix, but as someone who frequently watches Netflix from my computer, I actually didn’t know about a few of these:

N : Next episode (New feature)

: Next episode (New feature) B : Previous episode (New feature)

: Previous episode (New feature) R : Start a random movie (New feature)

: Start a random movie (New feature) Up arrow : Volume up (Original feature)

: Volume up (Original feature) Down arrow : Volume down (Original feature)

: Volume down (Original feature) M : Mute/Unmute (Original feature)

: Mute/Unmute (Original feature) Space/Enter : Play/Pause (Original feature)

: Play/Pause (Original feature) Right arrow : Skip forward (Original feature)

: Skip forward (Original feature) Left arrow : Skip backward (Original feature)

: Skip backward (Original feature) F: Make video go full screen (Original feature)

But that’s not all! Netflix Extended can also mute those trailers that play on your home screen, automatically pause your content if you go to another tab, reload your video if it gets stuck for more than 5 seconds, and skip the pop-up that asks you if you’re still watching. Basically, it improves Netflix in every conceivable way.

You can download Netflix Extended free from the Chrome Web Store right now.