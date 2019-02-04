Most of the country was subjected to yet another reminder on Sunday night that life simply isn’t fair. Then again, we should all have expected nothing less considering how the past few years have been going. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams trudged through three quarters of boring football in Super Bowl 53 before the Pats finally strung a few solid drives together in the fourth. In the end, New England came away the victor and the team’s controversial quarterback, Tom Brady, hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for his sixth time. The majority of Americans certainly seemed to be rooting against the Pats ahead of the big game on Sunday night. But after three quarters passed with only two field goals total between the two teams, people seemed happy to see any action on the field, even if it did favor New England.

If the reactions across Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites are any indication, people aren’t happy at all that the Pats came away with the team’s sixth Super Bowl victory. The consolation prize, of course, is the fact that everyone got to enjoy a ton of top-notch commercials during Super Bowl 53, regardless of which team they were rooting for. Did you miss some of them because the first three quarters were putting you to sleep? Or perhaps you’re just looking for a good roundup so you can recap the real action from Super Bowl 53. You’ve come to the right place in either case, because we’ve rounded up the top 10 best commercials from Super Bowl 53, and you’ll find all of them listed below.

Game of Thrones X Bud Light | Official Super Bowl LIII Ad

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame – “Big Game” TV Spot

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel – “Big Game” TV Spot

More Than OK – #SBLIII

Doritos | Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys Super Bowl OFFICIAL VIDEO #NowItsHot

Microsoft Super Bowl Commercial 2019: We All Win

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3 Teaser

Washington Post Super Bowl message: Democracy Dies in Darkness

Toy Story 4 | Big Game Ad

Pampers, Adam Levine, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen star in “Stinky Booty Duty 2.0”