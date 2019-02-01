Lovely OnePlus 6T sale launches just in time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t for another two weeks, but OnePlus has already kicked off an interesting OnePlus 6T promotion for the holiday. If you’re shopping for tech and gadgets for someone special, then you should check out the new bundles, especially the one that includes the company’s latest phones.

We’re about to see a bunch of new smartphones hit stores in the coming months, but the OnePlus 6T is still one of the best Android phones you can find right now. It’s even faster than some of the other Android devices sporting the same hardware, and much cheaper than most other flagships.

The You Complete Me Bundle includes your choice of OnePlus 6T, a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones, and a OnePlus 6T Bumper Case. Prices range from $624 to $708, depending on which OnePlus 6T model you end up buying. But that’s still $20 cheaper than before.

The second bundle is called The Perfect Pair — again, these are Valentine’s Day deals, hence the names — and lets you buy two pairs of OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones for 10% off. That means you pay $124.20 instead of $138.

OnePlus isn’t expected to launch new hardware until later this year. The OnePlus 7 should be unveiled in the first half of the year, although we have no details about it at this time. Unlike in previous years, however, OnePlus will launch a third phone this year — its first ever OnePlus 5G phone. However, it’s unclear when the device will be available, considering that 5G coverage is barely available around the world.