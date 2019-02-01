The App Store and Apple Music are both down for many iPhone users on iOS 11

From Thursday night up through this morning, a flurry of tweets and Reddit posts has made it clear that something is wrong with iOS 11. A bunch of iPhone and iPad users who have yet to upgrade to iOS 12 report that they are unable to connect to the App Store, Apple Music, and a variety of other Apple services.

It’s unclear what is causing this issue or how widespread it is, but a quick Twitter search for people tweeting at Apple’s support account seems to indicate that only iOS 11 users are affected. There’s also nothing on Apple’s System Status page to suggest that anything is wrong with the App Store, and Apple hasn’t said anything, but based on the fact that half a dozen new tweets have popped up in the last five minutes, there’s definitely an issue.

Although it doesn’t appear to be directly linked to this issue, it’s worth noting that no official jailbreak for iOS 12 has been released yet. Therefore, anyone who wants to use a jailbroken iPhone or iPad is still on iOS 11, which would explain why this discussion thread on the jailbreak subreddit has picked up so much steam.

.@AppStore is having problems since last night with the updates @AppleSupport — Cαяℓσѕ • Wαzσωѕкι ✌🏼 (@CarlosWazowski) February 1, 2019

if by today i still cant access my app store and apple music im unsubscribing this stupid apple music and i aint paying for february @AppleSupport — あうろら (@nturfprob) February 1, 2019

@AppleSupport The App Store has been down for me for several hours. I download or update anything, please fix this. — louca dos gatos (@wlwbitter) February 1, 2019

A variety of issues have been brought in that thread, as well as potential solutions, but they all seem to be hit or miss based on the responses. The user who initiated the thread says that they were able to fix their connectivity issues by rolling back the date to the 29th, but another user says that this didn’t do anything, and that rolling any further back “results in an endlessly spinning loading logo.” So not only is the problem not affecting all iOS 11 users, but the solutions only work for some iOS 11 users as well.

There’s also something strange going on with app updates, which seems to be related to the iOS 11 issue:

A set of 7 apps keep showing as ‘pending’ updates even after updating them all @AppleSupport. Deleted them, reinstalled – same story. What’s the fix please? — bhatnaturally  🇮🇳 (@bhatnaturally) February 1, 2019

Providing Apple doesn’t quietly fix whatever is going on behind the scenes soon, more and more people are going to wake up to find their phones and tablets not working, and the tweets to @AppleSupport will continue to pile up. We’ll update this post if Apple releases an official statement (or a fix) for whatever is going on.