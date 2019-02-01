Samsung’s Galaxy S10 prices just leaked, and they’re even better than we thought

It was just a few short days ago that a report revealed supposed Galaxy S10 prices for Italy, and seemingly confirmed that the Galaxy S10 with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage does exist. That leak suggested the Galaxy S10 Lite would be cheaper than the iPhone XR, although prices go up considerably for the Galaxy S10 models with more storage. At the time, I told you that the best thing about the leak was the fact that it suggested the cheapest models will have plenty of storage at 128GB. We now have a new report that offers a similar picture for Europe. As you’ll see below, the Galaxy S10 RAM and storage tiers remain unchanged, but the prices are even better than we thought.

Before we look at the new prices, here are prices for Italy that leaked less than two weeks ago.

Galaxy S10 Lite 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €779 ($894)

Galaxy S10 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €929 ($1,066)

Galaxy S10 8GB RAM / 512GB storage: €1,179 ($1,352)

Galaxy S10+ 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €1,049 ($1,203)

Galaxy S10+ 8GB RAM / 512GB storage: €1,299 ($1,490)

Galaxy S10+ 12GB RAM / 1TB storage: €1,600 ($1,835)

Since then, leaker Ishan Agarwal managed to obtain the Galaxy S10 prices for a different EU country, the Netherlands.

EXCLUSIVE! Here's the full list of Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ variants that will be coming to Europe along with Official Pricing. This price list is for Netherlands, I don't have for other countries as of now, but the difference should be minimal b/w European countries. pic.twitter.com/WWSFzXjnFO — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 1, 2019

We’re looking at the exact same RAM and storage configurations, but the prices are cheaper. The leak also mentions the various color options for each model and confirms that the most expensive Galaxy S10+ model will have 12GB of RAM along with 1TB of storage.

Galaxy S10 Lite 6GB RAM / 128GB storage, in Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Green, White: €749 ($859)

Galaxy S10 6GB RAM / 128GB storage, in Black, Green, White, Blue: €899 ($1,031)

Galaxy S10 8GB RAM / 512GB storage, in Black, Green, White, Blue: €1,149 ($1,318)

Galaxy S10+ 6GB RAM / 128GB storage, in Black, Green, White, Blue: €999 ($1,146)

Galaxy S10+ 8GB RAM / 512GB storage, in Black, Green, White, Blue: €1,249 ($1,432)

Galaxy S10+ 12GB RAM / 1TB storage, in Ceramic Black, Ceramic White: €1,499 ($1,719)

As a reminder, prices in the EU tend to be very similar and it’s likely the cheaper options will be available in a variety of markets throughout the region. Also, these prices include VAT, which is why they may seem to be more expensive than you’d expect.

Image Source: Twitter

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th, so we’ll soon learn the official prices of the phones in the US and other major markets.