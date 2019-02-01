Leaked Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ press renders leave nothing to the imagination

With just a little over two weeks to go until the Galaxy S10 series launches, we think we know everything about Samsung’s newest flagship. Like in previous years, Samsung wasn’t able to contain leaks or didn’t want to do it, and we’ve learned everything there is to know about the design of the new phones, their specs, and novel features. But it’s only in the past few weeks that we’ve started seeing images of Galaxy S10 prototypes, culminating with press renders leaks for the Galaxy S10+. Since then, a new report shared an additional batch of press renders, showing both the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+.

The new leak comes courtesy of WinFuture, the German tech blog who regularly posts details about unreleased devices, often featuring press renders for the first time.

Image Source: WinFuture

As you can see in these images, the Galaxy S10 will come with a brand new design, the Infinity-O screen that we’ve been talking about for some three months now. What that means is that both the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ will have smaller bezels than before, and a punch-hole camera in the right corner of the screen. The Plus model has a pill-shaped hole, which houses two camera lenses.

On the back, meanwhile, we have triple-lens camera modules on both phones and no fingerprint sensor. That’s because the fingerprint sensor is placed under the screen this time around.

Image Source: WinFuture

The smaller Galaxy S10 model has a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus gets a 6.4-inch OLED screen. Of course, we already knew that.

The images reveal the three launch colors of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, including black, white, and green. The Galaxy S10 Lite, which the report calls the Galaxy S10e, should be available in a yellow option as well.

The Galaxy S10 press event is scheduled for February 20th, and the phones will launch in stores on March 8th, according to a series of distinct reports.