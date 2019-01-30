The latest Galaxy S10 leak brings some unfortunate news

Of all the things we’ve been hearing about the Galaxy S10 for the past three months, battery life is the one detail that’s still a bit of a mystery. That’s because we’ve seen conflicting reports about battery sizes and fast-charging speeds. Some leaks delivered great news, including reports from trusted leakers. But unfortunately, documentation from regulatory bodies paints a slightly different picture.

Insiders say the Galaxy S10 phones will have faster charging than previous models, and a recent leak showed us a Samsung charger that supports both the old Samsung standard (15W) as well as fast 25W charging. Regulatory documentation from China, however, said the three Galaxy S10 phones would use 15W chargers, just like the Galaxy S9 and Note 9. Don’t worry, we’ve already explained it all.

The latest leak comes from Brazilian telecom regulatory body Anatel, via Nashville Chatter, and it says the three handsets with rock 3,000 mAh, 3,300 mAh, and 4,000 mAh batteries. Those sizes reportedly match the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, respectively.

Image Source: Anatel via Nashville Chatter

This leak contradicts previous reports that said battery sizes would come in at 3,100 mAh and 3,500 mAh for the two smaller Galaxy S10 phones. That report also said the Galaxy S10+ would have a 4,000 mAh battery, but a leaker a few days ago said the correct size is 4,100 mAh. As before, these regulatory filings carry more weight than anything the usual leakers have to say about the phones, so today’s news won’t be too exciting to those buyers who want bigger batteries in flagship phones.

However, if the Galaxy S10 phones will indeed support faster charging than before, then you won’t necessarily need the extra capacity from earlier rumors to get you through the day. Samsung will tell us all about the Galaxy S10’s battery tech during an Unpacked press conference that will take place on February 20th in San Francisco.