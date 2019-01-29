How to kick people off your Netflix account after you’ve shared your login

Netflix often seems like the gift that keeps on giving. The company’s catalog of streaming content is packed full of great movies, TV shows, and specials. Just when you think you’ve seen it all and there’s nothing noteworthy left to watch, a fresh wave of new content gives you plenty of options. Just look at all the new Netflix originals set to debut over the course of the month of February, and that doesn’t even include movies and TV series from third-party studios set to be added to Netflix’s digital catalog next month.

Speaking Netflix and gifts, so many people out there who watch Netflix don’t actually pay for the service. People share their Netflix logins all the time so that their friends and family have access to all that streaming entertainment without having to pay for their own subscription. And with Netflix having just announced the biggest price increase in the history of its streaming service, you had better believe that the practice of sharing Netflix logins isn’t going away anytime soon.

What is perhaps most interesting about login sharing is that Netflix executives have gone on record multiple times stating that they’re happy to let customers share logins. Netflix accounts can even create multiple user profiles. This way, the content one user watches won’t have any impact on the watch history or Netflix’s content recommendations for other users. It’s a very nifty setup, and it’s pretty great of Netflix to make it so easy for multiple users to get value out of a single Netflix account without impacting other users. Of course, there’s still only one account owner per Netflix subscription, and if he or she can giveth, he or she can also taketh away.

Sometimes people share their Netflix logins too openly, and user profiles are limited on each account. What happens if you’ve hit your limit but you want to share your login credentials with someone new? Or perhaps you’ve shared your Netflix account with a significant other and you want to revoke that access after a breakup. Whatever the case, there are plenty of valid reasons to want to kick someone off of your Netflix account. Simply changing your password doesn’t do the trick, of course, since users with access to your account are undoubtedly already logged in on multiple devices.

Here’s what you should do:

First, you’ll want to log into your account on the Netflix website and select your profile. Then hover over the profile picture thumbnail in the top-right corner of the homepage and click on “Account.”

On the next page, scroll down to the settings section and click on “Sign out of all devices,” then confirm. At this point, you will have signed all users out of your Netflix account on all of their devices. You will also be signed out.

Log into your account again.

Now you’ll want to change the password on your account to prevent people from logging back in. Hover over your profile picture thumbnail in the top-right corner and click on “Account.”

Click the “Change password” link near the top of the page and follow the on-screen instructions to change your password.

Congrats, you’ve now booted all the freeloaders from your account and prevented them from logging back in. You can now delete their profiles (hover over your profile icon and click “Manage profiles”), but don’t forget to give your new password to people who you still want to have access to your Netflix account.