Apple’s iPhone 11 design and specs may have just leaked

We’ve seen a couple of contradicting iPhone 11 renders in the past few weeks, and they came from the same well-known leaker that produced similar illustrations in the past. The first alleged iPhone 11 design featured a square triple-lens camera arrangement on the back with an asymmetric lens placement. Then the second design showed a horizontal rear camera module featuring three lenses. Now a new report claims that one of these two proposed iPhone 11 designs is indeed moving to production, and thankfully it’s the better of the two.

According to Indian blog CompareRaja, which was first to cover one of the two rumored iPhone 11 prototypes, at least one iPhone 11 model will have a horizontal camera module on the back, as shown in these renders:

Image Source: CompareRaja

A single unnamed source was able to confirm this prototype will be manufactured this year, so this certainly isn’t the most solid report. The blog also notes that it’s not clear which iPhone 11 version will rock this design, but guessed that it might be the main iPhone 11 that will be the direct successor of the iPhone XS. Previous reports have said that only the iPhone 11 Max will have a triple-lens camera on the back this year, so details are still a bit foggy.

The blog also said that the iPhone 11 will feature a 4,000 mAh battery as well as a USB-C connector instead of Lightning. Furthermore, the device should have a 5.8-inch display and measure 5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches just like the iPhone XS. The screen-to-body ratio will apparently be increased slightly thanks to thinner bezels and a smaller notch.

When it comes to colors, the phone should launch with up to four options including silver, gold, space gray and blue. That last color option seems very unlikely, however. The new iPhone will also supposedly feature IP68 water and dust certification. Finally, the iPhone 11 won’t have 5G modems in it, with the first 5G iPhone still expected to launch in 2020. Considering 5G networks won’t offer decent coverage for quite some time, that shouldn’t really be a big deal.

The iPhone 11 series phones are expected to be released in September, which gives Apple plenty of time to finalize the designs for this year’s new iPhones. That means we’ll see plenty of leaks in the coming months as Apple moves closer to mass production.