If Avengers: Infinity War shocked us for killing half of the living creatures in the universe, including half of our beloved heroes, then you can expect the same thing from the sequel — it’s going to be shocking, but hopefully without another massacre. We do expect some Avengers to give up their lives while trying to bring order to the universe. That’s what Thanos did as well. He lost Gamora for the Mind Stone, and several of his beloved servants who have been with him for years in his quest to bring balance to the universe perished at the hands of Avengers. Once Endgame finally wraps up though, it looks like several Avengers might die… and not just the usual suspects.

We know that Disney left the original Avengers alive on purpose. They’ve been with us for a decade and some of them will either retire or die in the upcoming fight. We expect Captain America and Iron Man to be among the heroes ready to do all it takes to undo the snap, and Kevin Feige did recently say that Captain Marvel will lead the Avengers in the future. But a new fan theory proposes a truly dramatic end for all of the original Avengers.

Reddit user Its_not_scott’s theory isn’t as long and detailed as similar stories you find online these days. But it does make some sense:

I’ve had this idea that it would be really dumb if Marvel just brought everyone back and just left it at that. My theory is that in the end of Endgame the core Avengers (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, etc) will get a hold of the Gauntlet or Infinity Stones and in order to use them, they must all link up (just like in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, when they use the Power Stone) and undoing so give up their lives as a sacrifice to bring everyone who disappeared back. I believe this would work because it would be a closure to the old Marvel movies, and would leave up to the new Avengers to take their place. It also fits with how Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are done playing their famous roles, and this would be an amazing send off for these iconic characters.

In case you forgot that famous scene from the first Guardians movie, which includes Peter Quill’s dance-off routine, here it is again:

We definitely expect the original Avengers to go back in time in pursuit of Thanos and the Infinity Stones in order to prevent the snap. Tony Stark may build an Infinity Gauntlet that uses Infinity Stones from different timelines or universes, some theories say, so wielding the Power Stone’s power by hand seems like an unnecessary twist.

On the other hand, things don’t always go as planned. Not to mention that Rocket is still alive, and he knows how this Power Stone trickery works, provided you’ve got a person who’s more than a mere mortal on the team. So, at least in theory, they should know that by getting the Power Stone alone at some point in the past, they could wipe out Thanos and prevent future events. What the Avengers would not know, however, is whether any of them could actually be the first person to grab the Stone before forming a chain of people and using its energy. We do have Thor in the picture and he’s pretty godly himself, but can he use the Power Stone like that? Hulk is pretty unkillable too, but he’s never had to deal with the Power Stone before.

The one thing the theory doesn’t explain how we’d eventually have all of the original Avengers die in the finale. But I have to say it does fit pretty well with Tony Stark’s Wanda-induced nightmare from Age of Ultron, in which all of the original Avengers were dead around him (see that scene again above).

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th, so we have less than three months to try to guess what Marvel’s plans really are.