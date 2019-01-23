Elon Musk says Tesla will roll out a new ‘Sentry Mode’ for enhanced security

Despite all of the negativity that can sometimes shroud Tesla, there’s no denying that the company revolutionized the auto industry in a relatively short period of time. Not only did Tesla prove that there was a market for electric vehicles, the success it enjoyed with the Model S ultimately spurred a number of traditional automakers to start developing their own electric vehicles. Without the Model S, for example, it’s fair to say that there would be no Porsche Taycan.

One of the more prominent innovations introduced by Tesla involves software improvements. Because so much of the Tesla experience hinges on software, the company is able to improve the overall driving experience by rolling out brand new features via over-the-air software updates. The most obvious example, of course, is when Tesla in late 2015 rolled out an update that introduced Autopilot to the world.

Since then, Tesla has used over the air software updates to introduce any number of new features and performance enhancements. As a recent example, Tesla not too long ago rolled out a software update with a Dashcam feature that allows users to record and store video via their car’s front-facing camera.

Tesla Sentry Mode coming soon for all cars with Enhanced Autopilot https://t.co/x2buQWiABX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2019

As for other features in the pipeline, Elon Musk recently took to Twitter and revealed that a new feature will likely allow users to record 360 degree video in the event of an alarm or serious incident. Responding to a user complaint about a dent they noticed on their car, Musk said that Tesla “Sentry Mode” is in the works and will be coming soon. Musk later clarified that the feature will be available for all cars with Autopilot 2 hardware.