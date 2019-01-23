With Disney+ set to launch this fall and Apple’s streaming service presumably arriving in the near future as well, every month feels a little more important than the last for Netflix. That’s not to say that any streaming platform will be able to take the crown from Netflix, but the bigger and more compelling Netflix’s content library is when other challengers do arise, the more likely consumers will be to stick with what they know.
To that end, Netflix will kick off February with two bizarre and incredibly fascinating originals: an odd horror film called Velvet Buzzsaw about art that kills people, and a comedy series called Russian Doll about a woman who keeps living the same day over and over again. And that’s just day one!
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of February below:
Streaming February 1st
- About a Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good as It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex— NETFLIX FILM
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Siempre bruja— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Velvet Buzzsaw— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 2nd
- Bordertown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 3rd
- Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Streaming February 5th
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 6th
- The Soloist
Streaming February 8th
- ¡Nailed It! México— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El árbol de la sangre— NETFLIX FILM
- High Flying Bird— NETFLIX FILM
- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Day at a Time: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unauthorized Living— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 9th
- The Break: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 10th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 11th
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Women
Streaming February 14th
- Dating Around— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 15th
- Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Breaker Upperers— NETFLIX FILM
- The Dragon Prince: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Umbrella Academy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yucatan— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 16th
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Streaming February 21st
- The Drug King– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 22nd
- Chef’s Table: Volume 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Firebrand— NETFLIX FILM
- GO! Vive a tu manera— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paddleton— NETFLIX FILM
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)— NETFLIX FILM
- Rebellion: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Photographer of Mauthausen— NETFLIX FILM
- Workin’ Moms— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 25th
- Dolphin Tale 2
Streaming February 26th
- Our Idiot Brother
Streaming February 27th
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Streaming February 28th
- Jeopardy!: Collection 2
- The Rebound
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in February below: