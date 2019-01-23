Jacob Siegal
January 23rd, 2019 at 10:31 AM

With Disney+ set to launch this fall and Apple’s streaming service presumably arriving in the near future as well, every month feels a little more important than the last for Netflix. That’s not to say that any streaming platform will be able to take the crown from Netflix, but the bigger and more compelling Netflix’s content library is when other challengers do arise, the more likely consumers will be to stick with what they know.

To that end, Netflix will kick off February with two bizarre and incredibly fascinating originals: an odd horror film called Velvet Buzzsaw about art that kills people, and a comedy series called Russian Doll about a woman who keeps living the same day over and over again. And that’s just day one!

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of February below:

Streaming February 1st

Streaming February 2nd

Streaming February 3rd

  • Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Streaming February 5th

Streaming February 6th

  • The Soloist

Streaming February 8th

Streaming February 9th

Streaming February 10th

Streaming February 11th

Streaming February 14th

Streaming February 15th

Streaming February 16th

  • Black Sea
  • Studio 54
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Streaming February 21st

  • The Drug King– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 22nd

Streaming February 25th

  • Dolphin Tale 2

Streaming February 26th

  • Our Idiot Brother

Streaming February 27th

  • Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Streaming February 28th

  • Jeopardy!: Collection 2
  • The Rebound

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in February below:

