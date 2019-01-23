Real-life photos of the Galaxy S10 show the unreleased phone in all its splendor

After seeing alleged Galaxy S10 press renders from an accessory maker a few days ago as well as a blurry image of a Galaxy S10 prototype from Korea, we got to see a photo of the Galaxy S10+ just the other day, although it didn’t reveal too many new details about the phone. We knew it was supposed to be a Galaxy S10+ prototype thanks to the dual-lens punch-hole camera, but a sticker covered a large part of the screen. Hours later, more images surfaced on Twitter, showing the alleged Galaxy S10 phone. This time around, we get to see the handset in all its splendor, complete with a functional display as well as a confirmation of a feature not many other Android flagship phones have.

Samsung insider Ice Universe posted on Twitter a series of images showing the Galaxy A8s phone, Samsung’s first phone featuring that punch-hole display tech that Samsung calls Infinity-O screens in marketing materials. Replying to him, Twitter user Gregory Black posted the following images that show what seems to be a Galaxy S10 prototype:

Galaxy s10 with crypto wallet? pic.twitter.com/6IICujXEnm — Gregory Blake (@GregiPfister89) January 22, 2019

We know it’s a Galaxy S10 phone because the punch-hole camera is placed near the top right corner. The A8s’ selfie cam is on the left side. Also, we know it’s a Galaxy S10 phone rather than a Galaxy S10+ model because it features a single-lens selfie camera. It’s clear the handset isn’t the Lite version, because the screen has curved edges, rather than flat.

Image Source: Twitter

Finally, as you can see in these images, the phone has tiny top and bottom bezels, and even thinner side bezels.

What’s also interesting is that we’re looking at a functional phone. The content on the screen reveals the phone runs Samsung’s December 1st security update, and that the phone will have microSD storage just like its predecessors.

Image Source: Twitter

More interestingly, the screenshots focus on the “Samsung Blockchain KeyStore,” a new cryptocurrency wallet that’s going to be built right into the phone. We first heard of the feature back in mid-November when reports revealed that Samsung registered trademarks for products that would be used for crypto-related apps on the phone. The “Blockchain KeyStore” trademark was also mentioned. A different report also explained that Samsung is indeed building cold and hot wallets into the Galaxy S10, which will allow users to transfer Bitcoin and other digital currencies directly from their devices.

Image Source: Twitter

The new leak reveals that the phone will support Ethereum out of the box, but it’s likely Ethereum won’t be the only cryptocurrency that you’ll be able to use on the phone. Samsung did not confirm those rumors at the time, but if these images are accurate then we can safely say the Galaxy S10 will be just as blockchain-friendly as we heard. The Galaxy S10 phones will be unveiled on February 20th in San Francisco, and it’s expected to be released a few weeks later in early March.