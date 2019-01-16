Verizon unlimited plans now come with free music streaming for life

Verizon announced back in August a great Apple Music promotion that offered its customers six months of free music. The only condition was that you had to be a Verizon Unlimited customer. The carrier is now upgrading the offer for its postpaid unlimited plans, by making Apple Music free of charge forever. That’s a great deal especially for those Verizon customers who are already on unlimited plans, and for people looking to switch.

Starting January 17th, Apple Music will be included in Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans Verizon explained in a press release. If you’re a Go Unlimited subscriber, you can still get six months of free Apple Music, just like before, but you’ll be charged $9.99 per month after the free period expires, which is the regular monthly charge for Apple Music subscription.

Verizon is expanding the Apple Music because its customers apparently loved the initial offer, according to Verizon vice president of marketing Angie Klein:

When we introduced six months free of Apple Music to Verizon Unlimited subscribers, we said it was just the beginning of a great collaboration between Verizon and Apple to bring music streaming to our loyal customers. Our customers loved the offer, so we’re expanding the value of our Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans by including Apple Music at the same plan price. You can stream more of the music you love on the network you deserve.

Verizon is the only US carrier to offer free Apple Music access to customers. But T-Mobile does offer free Netflix to certain subscribers, while Sprint bundles Hulu, Tidal, and Amazon Prime with specific unlimited plans. AT&T, meanwhile, provides free live TV to unlimited customers as well as a choice of streaming services that includes HBO and Amazon Music.

Verizon’s unlimited plans come with unlimited voice and text messages, as well as unlimited data. However, the more you spend, the better perks you get, including higher “Premium” data caps and more data allowance for mobile hotspot use. Prices start at $75, $85, and $95 for single-line Go Unlimited, Beyond, and Above plans, but the prices go down if you add extra lines.

To take advantage of Verizon’s new Apple Music deal for unlimited planscheck out this link.