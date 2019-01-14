Samsung recently announced its preliminary holiday-quarter earnings and as was the case with Apple’s revised guidance, things are not looking good. Will Samsung ever stop copying Apple!? (That was a joke, please don’t send me any whiny emails.) Samsung’s profit plummeted last quarter for a few main reasons, but the biggest is terrible performance from the company’s smartphone division. Put simply, Samsung’s 2018 smartphone lineup was an absolute snoozefest, especially at the high end.

The South Korean electronics giant typically pulls in a big share of its smartphone profit from flagship phone sales, which makes sense since the priciest phone models carry the best margins. The problem in 2018, however, was that Samsung’s flagship phones were horribly boring. The Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 all looked exactly like their predecessors from back in 2017, and they offered no novel new features that might entice buyers. Surprise, surprise… sales sank like a rock as a result. Thankfully, Samsung looks ready to right its wrongs in 2019 with some of the most exciting new smartphones we’ve seen in years, and now we have yet another reason to be excited about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10+.

With the Galaxy S9 on track to be Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S phone since 2012, expectations couldn’t be higher for the new Galaxy S10 series. Thankfully, it appears as though the company’s new flagship phones will actually live up to the hype and deliver the excitement that was sorely lacking from Samsung’s uninspired 2018 flagship phone lineup. Everything we’ve heard so far points to some of the hottest phones we’ve ever seen, with features like all-screen displays, new multi-lens camera systems, and in-display fingerprint sensors.

We’ve covered countless Galaxy S10 leaks at this point, so you’re undoubtedly already excited about Samsung’s upcoming new flagship smartphone series. But we’ve got yet another leak to share with you on Monday, and it brings even more good news for anxious Samsung fans who are eagerly awaiting the company’s next-generation flagship phones.

Ice Universe is the world’s top Samsung insider and he regularly leaks accurate information about the company’s unreleased smartphones. Ice has been the source of plenty of information surrounding the upcoming new Galaxy S10 lineup, of course, and he’s back on Monday morning with a tweet that’s short, but sweet.

The Galaxy S10+ has a 7.8mm thick body and a 4000mAh battery 😀 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2019

According to the prolific leaker, Samsung’s new Galaxy S10+ will be just 7.8mm thick and will pack a large 4,000 mAh battery. Those details look impressive at first glance, but they’re even more impressive when you really stop to think about them.

The Galaxy S8+ from 2017 was 8.1mm thick and packed a 3,500 mAh battery. Last year’s Galaxy S9+ was even thicker than its predecessor, and yet it still had the same 3,500 mAh battery size. Now, with a new all-screen design that would seemingly leave even less free space inside the phone, Samsung has reportedly managed to make the Galaxy S10+ even thinner than the past two phone generations while still increasing the battery size by an impressive 14%. That’s unexpected to say the least, and it’s yet another reason Samsung fans should be excited about the company’s upcoming new flagship handsets.

Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy S10+ along with at least two other Galaxy S10 models during a press conference in San Francisco on February 20th. The phones are then expected to be released a few weeks later in early March.