Avengers: Endgame will easily be the biggest MCU movie of all time and it’s all thanks to the film that preceded it. Infinity War and its heartbreaking cliffhanger set Avengers 4 up perfectly, and fans of MCU films will surely want to watch the movie as soon as it hits theaters in April. Many of them already have various theories about what’s going to happen next, and there’s a common element in all of them: some of the remaining heroes will have to travel back in time in order to beat Thanos. And a new slip up seems to confirm that time travel will be part of the picture.

Back in September, while casually inspecting Avengers 4’s IMDb page, I discovered that several dead Avengers would appear in Avengers 4 no matter how hard Marvel was trying to hide it. Various Marvel stars were not credited for the film at the time, even though some of them confirmed they would be in it. But the film’s crew list included credits for people who worked with the stars, such as dialect coaches and stunt doubles.

Yes, IMDb’s listings can be altered, whether by mistake or intentionally. But that doesn’t mean IMDb information about unreleased movies should be ignored outright. After all, some of the people involved in certain films obviously want the world to know they were part of its production. I’m not talking about the big stars, but about the extras and crew members who need to find work as soon as shooting wraps.

This brings us to the newest IMDb leak (via ComicBook ), which reveals two unimportant roles in Endgame, including a “70’s Car Girl #1,” and a “1970’s Scientist / Lab Worker:”

Image Source: Screenshot IMDB

But what those credits tell us is that Avengers 4 will have scenes from the 70s in it. If this isn’t a clear indication that time travel will be a part of Avengers 4’s plot, then I don’t know what is. Yes, the action in the ’70s could be part of flashback scenes. But, at the same time, you still have to consider all the other evidence of time travel that we’ve seen so far.

Earlier this week, Samuel L. Jackson told the world that Captain Marvel can travel through time. It’s one of her powers. Moreover, we saw new Lego minifigs from Endgame sets that will be launched later this year, and they showed several heroes wearing their new costumes that will be needed for Quantum Realm travel, which is where time vortexes are, among other things. Furthermore, leaked shots from Endgame production showed several of the original Avengers shooting in what appeared to be the original set of the New York battle from the first movie.

That said, we’ll have to wait until April 26th to find how the Avengers will beat Thanos, and whether or not anyone’s going back to the ’70s.