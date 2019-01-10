Do you remember what life was like before Netflix became the streaming entertainment behemoth that it is today? Are you even old enough to remember those dark days? When people wanted to watch a movie, they had to go to an awful store called Blockbuster and browse the aisles in search of something decent to watch on DVD or, dare I say, VHS tape. Then they had to line up like animals and overpay to rent each movie for just a couple of days. Then, when they inevitably forgot to drive all the way back to the store to return their movies on time, they had to pay late fees on top of what they had already paid to rent the movies in the first place. Dark days indeed.

These days when you want to watch a movie or show, all you have to do is fire up Netflix on your TV, video game console, computer, tablet, or smartphone. You instantly have thousands upon thousands of films, series, and specials to choose from. It’s fantastic, but it can also be a double-edged sword. Sometimes there are just too many choices, and Netflix’s own recommendations always seem to skew toward new Netflix originals as opposed to movies and shows based on your watch history. If you find this to be frustrating at times, we’ve got some good news for you: There’s a nifty free Chrome extension that makes finding new shows and movies to watch so much easier.

The Chrome extension in question is called FindFlix by developer Patrick Gawler, and it’s a free download in Google’s Chrome Web Store. The extension uses your watch history and ratings history to recommend new content to watch, and it pops up in a little box that hovers above Netflix’s homepage on your Windows or Mac PC.

Netflix’s catalog is so big these days that you’re bound to get flustered at times when searching for new movies and shows to watch. This plugin offers a potential solution to that problem, and it works quite well. It also has been updated to let you browse all the hidden genres Netflix uses to categorize things behind the scenes, which is another good way to find new content to watch.

Here’s the full description from the Chrome Web Store page, followed by a download link:

Based on what you have seen and rated FindFlix will give you the best suggestions what to watch on Netflix.

FlindFlix is the first place many Netflix users go for checking out what to watch tonight. Netflix’s catalogue is huge no wonder you might need help in looking for the next perfect series to see or a similar movie suggestion to what you already like. FindFlix is not only about recommendations, it will also reveal Netflix hidden categories. Yes, Netflix has hidden categories that allow you to be more precise when looking for your entertainment. SEE SECRET NETFLIX CATEGORIES NOW!

Download FindFlix for free