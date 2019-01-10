When Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, he was able to accomplish the mission he had been on for years. With resources dwindling, his goal was to wipe out half of life in the known universe in order to save the remaining half. In the process, many of our beloved Avengers as well as plenty of fan-favorite supporting characters died. We expect many of them, if not all of them to return to life by the time Endgame is over, but we don’t have to wait the movie is released to learn how they’ll pull it off. You see, one of the actors playing a beloved Avengers character just offered us a huge spoiler for Captain Marvel, Endgame, and other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies coming down the road.

We already know three of the characters who will be revived soon, including Spider-Man, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill. All of them will appear in Far From Home, the next Spider-Man movie with a storyline that’s set to begin minutes after Endgame finishes.

One of those characters also happens to appear in Captain Marvel, which premieres in early March. That’s Nick Fury, or a young version of Samuel L. Jackson’s fierce SHIELD boss. We’ll get to see young Fury back in the 90s just as he meets Captain Marvel and learns there are super beings in the universe including on our planet. Captain Marvel will not only set up Endgame and future Avengers films, but it’ll also be an origin story for Captain Marvel, and in part for Fury.

It just so happens that Jackson was talking to reporters about the new movie he’s starring in, and about the brand new hero that we’re getting. He had this to say about Captain Marvel’s powers, per Mashable (emphasis ours):

I mean, [the Avengers are] up against some really, really tough odds right now, we saw throughout Infinity War. So now we know we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos, and at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel.

Yes, Jackson just told us that Captain Marvel can travel through time. That’s a massive spoiler for Endgame and future MCU movies. The fact that Captain Marvel can travel through time means we don’t need the Time Stone or random time vortexes from the Quantum Realm to have heroes bouncing through timelines. We just need Captain Marvel.

Then again, traveling through time can have huge consequences and Captain Marvel doesn’t appear to be the kind of hero who would abuse that power. Also, we already know there will be some Quantum Realm action, quite possibly related to time travel, thanks to the various toy leaks that we’ve seen recently.

But the fact that Brie Larson’s character can travel through time has huge implications on what’s about to happen, given Captain Marvel’s ample powers. It explains how Captain Marvel would be able to respond instantly to Fury’s late call to arms. Not to mention she could save Iron Man from the darkness of space early in Endgame. This is just speculation from yours truly. Like I said, Captain Marvel will probably not abuse her powers. And it’s unclear how advanced her control over time travel is compared to, say, Doctor Strange. Alas, Strange is dead for the time being, and the Time Stone is fused to that gauntlet that Thanos is still wearing.

Jackson didn’t share any other secrets about Captain Marvel’s powers or what she’ll do with them in Captain Marvel or in Endgame. We’ll just have to wait until Captain Marvel premieres on March 8th to find out just how well Carol Danvers can control her powers by the end of the film.