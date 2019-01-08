The sheer volume of new and original content that hits Netflix every month is absolutely staggering. To be quite honest, it’s practically impossible to keep up with all of the new content that arrives on Netflix every month unless you’re watching TV 24/7. As a prime example, this month alone will see Netflix debut 38 new original TV series and movies.

With Netflix literally spending billions on developing new content — and bringing over unique programs from overseas as well — navigating the growing maze of content on the platform can quickly become daunting. Not to fear, we figured we’d make things a bit easier on you and give you a few can’t-miss show recommendations that will have you hooked from the jump. So while you’re undoubtedly familiar with popular Netflix shows like Stranger Things, Ozark, and Black Mirror, the list below will clue you in on some top-tier content you likely haven’t heard of or watched yet.

Money Heist

For the love of god, watch Money Heist! I stumbled across this show on Netflix a few months ago and it quickly became one of the best shows I’ve ever seen. The show was originally broadcast in Spain before Netflix picked up the rights to it. The basic plot centers on a group of career criminals who set out to pull off the heist of the century. If you’re looking for a show that’s incredibly suspenseful and clever, Money Heist is one of the most binge-worthy shows out there. And do yourself a favor, watch it with subtitles as the English dubbing is lame and takes away part of the magic.

The Staircase

I’ll keep it simple: If you loved Making a Murderer, you’ll love The Staircase. The show is a docu-series which chronicles the trial of Michael Peterson, a man accused of killing his wife by pushing her down a flight of stairs. Interestingly enough, Peterson was once connected to a similar death in Germany after a friend of his died under comparable circumstances. It may sound like an open-and-shut case at first glance but you may not be sure what to believe once you actually dive in.

Neal Brennan – 3 Mics

It doesn’t always have to be about suspense and murder. Sometimes you just want to sit back and laugh and Netflix certainly has no shortage of great stand-up specials to choose from. One of the best specials you likely haven’t seen yet is Neal Brennan’s 3 Mics. Originally released in 2017, 3 Mics showcases Brennan delivering a mix of one-liners, traditional stand-up material, and introspective stories. Brennan is a comedic mastermind and 3 Mics is incredible from start to finish.

Fauda

Fauda is an incredibly tense, entertaining, and action-fueled show out of Israel that centers on an undercover commando unit tasked with capturing a terrorist keen on carrying out an attack. Whereas some shows — even good ones — sometimes need a few episodes to get off the ground, Fauda will have you enthralled and hooked just 45 seconds into the first episode.

Dark

Are you noticing a trend here? A good number of the better Netflix shows which fly under the radar come from outside the U.S. and Dark is no different. Set in Germany, Dark veers toward the disturbing but still makes for a wildly engaging watch. The show centers on a German town where children start disappearing for no apparent reason. From there, all sorts of wild surprises begin to emerge.

Happy

Happy is actually a SyFy original that thankfully made its way to Netflix. I happened to catch it by chance when it was on TV and was immediately drawn to the gritty visuals and quirky story. Even the trailer is off the wall. As far as original TV shows go, Happy — which is based on of a comic book — is right up there and makes for an entertaining watch.

Manhunt: Unabomber

An engaging TV series that Netflix astutely picked up, this 10-part drama chronicles how the FBI successfully tracked down the Unabomber after decades of leads that went nowhere. What makes the show great is that it’s incredibly engaging and suspenseful even when you know how the overall story ends.

Last Chance U

Even if you’re not a huge football fan, the storylines on Last Chance U are compelling enough to keep your attention.

Evil Genius

Evil Genius is a 4-part true crime documentary which chronicles a bank heist from 2005 that went horribly wrong. Truth be told, the story here is so outrageous that it’s almost hard to accurately convey just how messed up the events depicted in the show truly are. You’ll definitely want to watch this, though maybe not by yourself in the middle of the night.

Great News

Much like 30 Rock, Great News was an incredibly quick-witted show that no one seemed to watch. The show as cancelled after just two seasons but if you’re a fan of Tina Fey and the 30 Rock brand of humor, you’ll definitely enjoy Great News. Admittedly, the trailer below is a little bit annoying, but the show itself is much better than the trailer would otherwise suggest.