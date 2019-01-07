Sony’s CES 2019 press conference is about to begin – watch it right here

Capping off a long second day of announcements and product demos at CES 2019 is Sony, with what should be an entertaining press conference on Monday night. The last of the major companies to take the stage at this year’s CES, Sony will start its press conference at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET tonight.

Unlike LG and Samsung, Sony hasn’t shared any information about what it will show us during its press conference. There have been no data dumps like we saw on LG’s website last week, and not even the video preview gives us any hints about what Sony will focus on throughout its press event Monday night.

That said, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Sony. After all, Sony is yet another massive electronics conglomerate, so TVs, smart appliances, cameras, and phones should all be part of the plan. And while Sony never makes any major game-related announcements at CES, PlayStation will likely have some presence. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait very long to find out, as the whole thing is streaming right here: