Apple brings iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2 to Samsung’s 2019 TV lineup

As Apple continues to make a significant push into services, Samsung earlier today announced that their upcoming lineup of 2019 smart HDTVs will, for the first time, allow users to buy or rent movies and TV shows via iTunes. What’s more, upcoming Samsung models will also ship with support for AirPlay 2. It’s also worth noting that Samsung’s selection of 2018 smart HDTVs will offer similar support once a firmware update rolls out.

Naturally, iTunes access on Samsung TVs will be made available via an app and will also enable users to access their current library of iTunes content. Samsung notes that the app will be available to users across 100 different countries. And in a move that would have seemed downright implausible even a few days ago, users will even be able to search Apple’s iTunes library via Bixby, Samsung’s intelligent virtual assistant.

Samsung’s press release reads in part:

With the new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app on Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung customers can access their existing iTunes library and browse the iTunes Store to buy or rent from a selection of hundreds of thousands of movies and TV episodes — including the largest selection of 4K HDR movies. iTunes Movies and TV Shows will work seamlessly with Samsung’s Smart TV Services, such as Universal Guide, the New Bixby and Search, to create a consistent experience across Samsung’s platform.

All in all, this seems to be a win-win for both companies. Samsung users now have more options to access media content and Apple can generate more services revenue from its partnership with the world’s top TV manufacturer.

“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home,” Apple’s Eddy Cue said of the new partnership.