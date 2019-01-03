LG unveils 2019 TVs ahead of CES, headlined by an 88-inch 8K OLED TV

With just days to go before CES 2019 kicks off in Las Vegas, LG has pulled back the curtain on its slate of flagship TVs set to launch in 2019. Each of the company’s 2019 TVs will be powered by the second generation of its Alpha 9 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm, which it claims will provide “a higher level of AI picture and sound experience quality” by analyzing source content and recognizing optimized conditions for the user.

In addition to the upgraded processor, LG has also partnered with Amazon to build Alexa directly into the platform. Rather than being forced to use an external speaker to control your TV via Alexa, you can just hit the Amazon Prime Video button on your Magic Remote. You can ask questions, manage your smart home devices, play music, check the weather, or anything else you’d normally do through Alexa.

In a news release, LG announced six TV ranges, including the Z9, W9, E9 and C9 series OLED TVs, and the SM9X and SM8X series LCD TVs. The headliner of the OLED line is undoubtedly the 8K 88-inch Z9, which is one of two 8K sets that LG will launch in the new year. These mark the first 8K TVs LG has ever released to retail, and with four times the resolution of 4K TVs, will offer some of the sharpest, clearest pictures on the market.

The other top-of-the-line flagship from LG is the 8K 75-inch SM99 LCD TV, which is part of the company’s rebranded NanoCell TV line, which it explains does a better job highlighting the “the picture enhancement provided by NanoCell technology (NanoColor), color accuracy in wide viewing angle (NanoAccuracy) and ultra-narrow thin bezel with sleek design (NanoBezel).” The LCDs also offer the same AI-enhanced picture and sound as the OLEDs.

LG won’t be the first to bring 8K TVs to market, but it will be the first to include HDMI 2.1 ports on all of its OLED TVs, as well as select LCD TVs. The latest HDMI specification supports high frame rate video of up to 120fps, which allows for “smoother and cleaner motion” when rendering fast-moving content such as sports.

LG will have plenty more to announce regarding its TV lines and other hardware at CES next week. You’ll be able to watch live as LG takes the stage on January 7th at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET.