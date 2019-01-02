New leak helps put Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ in perspective

A Galaxy S10+ leak a few days ago told us that the phone’s screen will be as big as the entire Galaxy Note 7, revealing how far smartphone designs have come lately. In less than three years, smartphone vendors managed to significantly reduce the bezels on phones, and use almost all the available real estate on the front side of a phone for the display. The Galaxy S10 phones will further increase the screen-to-body ratio on Galaxy S devices by adopting a brand new Infinity-O screen design. In fact, a new leak reveals the Galaxy S10+ will be smaller than the Galaxy Note 9 despite having a much larger screen.

Ice Universe, a well-known person when it comes to mobile leaks, posted a video on YouTube in which he compares the size of the Galaxy S10+ to the current Galaxy S9+ and Note 9 using a purported Galaxy S10+ case to make his point.

As you’ll see in the clip at the end of this post, the alleged Galaxy S10+ case fits the Galaxy S9+ perfectly. Even the cutouts for the various buttons on the sides and the ports and speaker on the bottom match the Galaxy S9+ design. However, we do know this isn’t a Galaxy S9+ case because it has a different cutout for the camera module on the back. The horizontal cutout doesn’t match the vertical camera on the Galaxy S9+.

The Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontal camera module you’ll say, but the leaked case doesn’t fit the Note 9. The Note 9 is slightly wider and taller than the case. Also, even if the case were to fit, it doesn’t have a cutout to accommodate the rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Note 9. As a reminder, the Galaxy S10 series phones are all expected to feature in-display fingerprint sensors.

Towards the end, the video also shows a purported Galaxy S10 case that would fit the regular model — aka the Galaxy S10 Edge — which fits perfectly on an Oppo Find X. Oppo’s phone features a notch-less all-screen design because it has a slide-out camera system.

The Galaxy S10 Lite, Edge, and Plus should be announced in late February, while the 5G version will supposedly be unveiled a few months after that.