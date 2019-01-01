Leaked Nokia 9 PureView video reveals the phone’s main specs and features

The phone Nokia fans have been waiting for is almost here, a new leak told us earlier this week without revealing any details about the upcoming Android One handset aside from its design and penta-lens rear-facing PureView-branded camera. But it turns out there’s also a promo video making the rounds, which mentions the Nokia 9’s main specs as well as some of its camera tricks.

When we looked at the Nokia 9 PureView render the other day we told you there’s one thing to hate about the handset, and that’s the thick top and bottom bezel that remind us of early 2017 phone designs. The video below, shared MySmartPrice, will give you another reason to avoid it if you’re looking for a new Android flagship with up to date specs.

The Nokia 9 PureView may be launched in January 2019, but it’s going to rock a 2018 processor, the Snapdragon 845, instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 that was unveiled in early December. This isn’t surprising for HMD Global, as the company did the same thing with the Nokia 8 Sirocco about a year ago. But the Nokia 9 won’t have the same powerful 7nm chip as other 2019 devices.

Other Nokia 9 PureView specs include a 5.99-inch PureDisplay screen with 2K resolution, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Qi wireless charging support. The phone will get two years of guaranteed Android updates, being an Android One device, and will launch with Android 9.0 Pie on board.

The camera specs aren’t mentioned, but we’ve got Zeiss optics at play. Not to mention that HMD purchased the camera-related PureView brand back from Microsoft. In other words, this phone will be all about photography. The video does say the handset will capture “life in impossible detail.” The camera will take five simultaneous shots and up to 10 times more light. The video suggests the Nokia 9 will deliver great low-light photos, HDR support, as well as refocus support right inside Google Photos.

We have no idea how much the Nokia 9 PureView will cost, but Nokia might launch it in just a few weeks if these new rumors are correct.