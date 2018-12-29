Strapping a high-speed camera to a lawnmower blade is the best idea anyone has ever had

People (including myself) love slow-motion videos and we also tend to love watching things being destroyed. Lawnmowers are really, really good at destroying things, but capturing its destructive power with a high-speed lens isn’t the easiest thing in the world… unless you flip it upside down and strap the camera right to the blade.

Now, I wouldn’t want to be the one to tackle such a project, but the good news is that a YouTuber by the name of Tesla500 has already done all the hard work. The over 20-minute-long video shows the building of the rig itself as well as lots and lots of random household objects meeting their end in super slow motion.

As you’ll see from the video, building it was a lot easier said than done. It required a whole lot of custom fabrication, testing, and tweaking before it was ready to slice and dice whatever was thrown into it. Once it was perfected, however, its madman of a builder pulled out all the stops and threw just about whatever he could find into it.

You’ll see everything from television remotes to hard drives bite the dust in a death spiral that is just way too much fun to watch. You’ll probably have your own favorite moment, but I’m going to go with the keyboard as the best of the bunch.

“This started out as a project to see what the camera could take, turns out it can take a lot of punishment,” Tesla500 explains in the video’s description. “Spinning up to 1800RPM, with about 200G exerted continuously on the periphery of the camera, plus another 100-200G of shock when an impact occurs.”

As he goes on to explain, the primary challenge of securing the camera to the blade was finding the ideal balance point so that the blade could spin with as much stability as possible. It clearly took a lot of work, but we’ll be the first to say that the results are well worth it.