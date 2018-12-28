Disney just let a huge ‘Captain Marvel’ spoiler slip out

Captain Marvel will be the first Marvel film launching next year, and we already have a couple of trailers for the movie that will introduce a new key member of the Avengers team, a character who is expected to play a huge role in Avengers: Endgame. But while we’ve known for quite a while that Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the film, we had no idea what Jude Law’s role might be. We’ve seen rumors saying that he’s playing Mar-Vell, as well as stories saying that he’s actually playing a villain named Yon-Rogg. As with other MCU movies, both Marvel and Disney try to protect spoilers from leaking out ahead of the film’s release, but it looks like Disney messed up this time and accidentally revealed Law’s character.

Picked up by MCU Cosmic, the following screenshot comes from Disney’s website, revealing that Jude Law will indeed play “Mar-Vell, the leader of Starforce:”

Image Source: Disney via MCU Cosmic

At first, MCU Cosmic speculated that we might be looking at misdirection from Disney. Law could indeed play Mar-Vell, but also Yon-Rogg. That could be exactly the kind of twist the company would to hide. Over on the IMDB page for the film, Jude Law is billed as playing Walter Lawson/Mar-Vell.

However, Disney then edited the image above to remove the name of Law’s character, suggesting it was all a mistake. The caption now reads “Leader of the StarForce,” as seen below:

Image Source: Disney via MCU Cosmic

Captain Marvel takes place in the ’90s and will be the origin story for Larsen’s character, whose presence in Avengers 4 was teased in the post-credits scenes after Infinity War.

