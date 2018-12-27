Tesla’s Supercharger network will cover all of Europe by the end of 2019

The coverage of Tesla’s Supercharger network has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, so much so that the notion of ‘range anxiety’ almost seems like ancient history at this point. Still, with Tesla still seeking to boost sales across the globe, not to mention a huge increase in the cumulative number of Tesla vehicles on the road, Tesla still has ambitious plans to expand its Supercharger footprint in a meaningful way over the next year.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk took to Twitter and said that Tesla Supercharger coverage will “extend to 100% of Europe next year.” Driving the point home, Musk said that Supercharger access in Europe will extend from Ireland to Kiev and from Norway to Turkey. And though Musk has been known to make bold proclamations that Tesla can’t quite live up to, Musk’s statements about Supercharger expansion have — for the most part — all gone according to plan.

Beyond Tesla’s European expansion in 2019, Musk also added that the company is planning to roll out Superchargers in Africa beginning in 2020.

Yes. Supercharger coverage will extend to 100% of Europe next year. From Ireland to Kiev, from Norway to Turkey. https://t.co/7FQZgLCTVJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2018

Tesla also has plans to boost the number of charging stations in the US over the next 12 months, with Musk noting that all “major highways in Texas will have Superchargers” in 2019.

It’s also worth noting that Tesla also has its eyes on boosting Supercharger access within cities and in apartment buildings. Indeed, this has become something of an issue given that many current and prospective Tesla owners live in apartments that aren’t exactly close to Superchargers.

“We are dramatically increasing Tesla Superchargers within cities & working with landlords to add home charging to apartment buildings,” Musk wrote in a tweet yesterday afternoon.

The last bit has the potential to be a game-changer, especially for city-dwelling young professionals with cash to burn who tend to live in high-rise apartments in city areas as opposed to suburban homes.