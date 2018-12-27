Why the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer isn’t online, even after Marvel showed it

Marvel will have three new MCU movies out next year, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which are set to be released in March, April, and July, respectively. But only the first two have trailers for the time being. The first Spider-Man 2 trailer was shown behind closed doors at CCXP a few weeks ago, and we already know what Sony and Marvel have prepared for fans. But the two companies postponed the theatrical release of the trailer, which means you can’t see it in cinemas or on YouTube — and there’s still no telling when the first clip will finally be released to the public.

Sony failed to take advantage of the Christmas season releases this year, and we had Aquaman, Bumblebee, and Marry Poppins Returns in cinemas this weekend. This would have been a perfect time to debut the first new Spider-man trailer, but that didn’t happen.

Jeremy Conrad, the founder of MCU Cosmic explained why the trailer hasn’t yet been released in a YouTube video. According to Conrad, Sony has already put together two distinct trailers for the film, one for the US market and an international version. Both of these trailers have been submitted to ratings boards — the US version is two and a half minutes long, while the international version is just two minutes long.

Conrad explains there are a few rumors explaining Sony’s delay. One story says that the stealth Spider-Man suit that leaked after CCXP is the reason why the clip hasn’t hit theaters. Apparently, the suit should have been an exclusive for a magazine and should have been revealed just before the trailer. That leak may have caused the delay, as Marvel is scrambling to find other exclusive content for the magazine in question.

The problem with Far From Home is that it sort of spoils Endgame. The action in the movie takes place after Avengers 4, which means Spider-Man, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill will all be resurrected in Endgame after having been killed in Infinity War. A report recently revealed that Marvel wasn’t too happy with Sony having its Far From Home launch so close to Endgame, because Marvel wanted to maintain secrecy about the Infinity War sequel for as long as possible. Conrad does say that Sony may be rethinking its marketing strategy for the film because of what happened in Infinity War.

With all that in mind, there’s no telling when the first Far From Home trailer will drop, and the usual leakers don’t have any timeframes for us. All we can do is wait and see what happens next. Check out Conrad’s video below.