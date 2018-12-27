Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s choose-your-own-adventure ‘Black Mirror’ show

Netflix will supposedly drop a brand new kind of TV show this Friday, a movie that will let you choose your own adventure. That’s supposed to be a gaming-like movie experience that enables you to make various choices about what’s going to happen next with the help of your remote. And it’s not an actual movie, but a Black Mirror special episode. The creators of this interactive episode reportedly recorded over five hours of interactive footage for the Bandersnatch adventure, and Netflix just released the first trailer for the show.

At just 100-seconds long, the trailer does confirm the Bandersnatch episode will be available for streaming on December 28th, but there’s no indication it’s an interactive experience, one that will let the viewer control the action on the screen. In other words, Bandersnatch might not be the choose-your-own-adventure streaming experience that’s rumored to hit Netflix soon. But it’s going to be available for streaming on December 28th.

The trailer does tell us that the action is set in the 80s, with the main character working on a video game inspired by a fantasy novel — hence the Bandersnatch title.

Being a Black Mirror experience, things will go south pretty quickly for our main characters, and the story will move between the real world and whatever virtual world they’re creating. In other words, this sounds like the perfect backstory for a choose-your-own-adventure kind of streaming experience.

Not to mention that Netflix drops various hints throughout the trailer that this isn’t your regular Black Mirror episode. Instead, it’s an “event,” that might let you “change your mind” and “change your life.” It even hints you can change your past, present, and future, which is precisely what an interactive movie or TV series will let you do. You’ll undoubtedly want to rewatch this episode and make different choices once you’ve completed the first run at it. I know I will.

That said, Netflix’s trailer did not confirm any of the rumors about Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, so we’ll have to wait one more day to see what happens next — check the full clip below.