state health rankings
Science

You probably won’t like where your state lands in 2018’s ranking of the healthiest US states

Mike Wehner
December 25th, 2018 at 9:37 AM

As 2018 comes to a close we are treated to many of the year-end polls and surveys and rankings that accompany the end of any calendar year. We’ve already learned that overall life expectancy dropped this year, which is obviously not good, but if you want to dive a bit deeper into the overall health picture for your state you can do so thanks to the United Health Foundation’s 2018 America’s Health Rankings.

The annual study takes many different factors into account, weighing things like clinical care, health policy, and health outcomes in order to form a complete picture of the health of each state. Let’s dive in!

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 discounts, Instant Pot, $250 iPad, $21 earbuds, more

The full study is definitely worth checking out, and the foundation breaks down the data using a variety charts as well as an interactive map. That being said, if you’re just reading this to find out what numerical ranking the study has attached to your state, here’s the full list:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Connecticut
  4. Vermont
  5. Utah
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Minnesota
  8. Colorado
  9. Washington
  10. New York
  11. New Jersey
  12. California
  13. North Dakota
  14. Rhode Island
  15. Nebraska
  16. Idaho
  17. Maine
  18. Iowa
  19. Maryland
  20. Virginia
  21. Montana
  22. Oregon
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Wyoming
  25. South Dakota
  26. Illinois
  27. Kansas
  28. Pennsylvania
  29. Florida
  30. Arizona
  31. Delaware
  32. Alaska
  33. North Carolina
  34. Michigan
  35. New Mexico
  36. Nevada
  37. Texas
  38. Missouri
  39. Georgia
  40. Ohio
  41. Indiana
  42. Tennessee
  43. South Carolina
  44. West Virginia
  45.  Kentucky
  46. Arkansas
  47. Oklahoma
  48. Alabama
  49. Mississippi
  50. Louisiana

There are a couple of surprises here, but overall the rankings are pretty much in line with past studies that focused on the health of state populations. Many southern states fall towards the bottom of the charts, with Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana all in close proximity geographically as well as making up the four “worst” states on the list.

The Northeast seems to be doing quite well, with New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts all landing in the top 10, and New Jersey just one spot removed at #11. The rest of the country is a mixed bag, with Utah at #5 sitting right next to Nevada at #36.

Tags: , , ,
Comments