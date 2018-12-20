mars snow crater
This Mars crater will definitely have a white Christmas

Mike Wehner
December 20th, 2018 at 10:05 PM

As we creep ever closer to December 25th, there are plenty of people in the United States and abroad that are hoping there’s at least a light dusting of snow on the ground for the biggest gift-giving holiday of the year. You might not imagine Mars would be the best place to look for winter wonderlands, but new a image shot by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express spacecraft reveals a snowy oasis hiding out in a massive crater.

The photo, which was snapped by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) instrument of the Mars Express satellite, is actually a composite of a handful of individual images snapped at different times. By stitching them together we get a gorgeous view of a particularly serene feature of the Red Planet.

Looking a bit like an snow-covered, frozen lake, the massive field of fresh snow is tucked away inside the Korolev crater. To give you a sense of how large the icy dune is, consider that the crater itself is just over 50 miles across. Yeah, it’s huge.

As ESA explains in a new blog post, there are some very interesting mechanics at work that allow the crater to sustain its icy interior. Here’s how it works:

The very deepest parts of Korolev crater, those containing ice, act as a natural cold trap: the air moving over the deposit of ice cools down and sinks, creating a layer of cold air that sits directly above the ice itself.

Behaving as a shield, this layer helps the ice remain stable and stops it from heating up and disappearing. Air is a poor conductor of heat, exacerbating this effect and keeping Korolev crater permanently icy.

Thanks to NASA, ESA, and independent research institutions around the world, we know a lot about how different Mars is from Earth. We have an idea of how difficult it would be for a human colony to sustain itself there, and we know that there’s a good chance the first Mars travelers won’t make it back to their home planet. Then there’s photos like this, which kinda make us want to go there right now.

Image Source: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin
